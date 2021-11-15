Ukraine's new Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov will visit Washington this week for an introductory meeting with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, CNN reported on Monday, citing Defense Department sources

The two defense officials are set to discuss the security situation in the region, the report said.