Ukraine's New Draft Treaty Deviates From Proposals Presented In Istanbul - Lavrov

Published April 07, 2022

Ukraine's New Draft Treaty Deviates From Proposals Presented in Istanbul - Lavrov

Ukraine presented a new draft treaty with Russia on April 6, which differs from proposals presented in Istanbul, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Ukraine presented a new draft treaty with Russia on April 6, which differs from proposals presented in Istanbul, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Yesterday (on April 6), the Ukrainian side submitted its draft treaty to the negotiating team, which clearly deviates from the most important provisions of the Istanbul meeting on March 29," Lavrov said.

Ukraine had previously pledged that security guarantees would not apply to Crimea, but the new version of the treaty lacks this clause and contains "vague wording" instead, the minister went on.

"I remind you that in the Istanbul document, the Ukrainians clearly stated that Ukraine's future security guarantees would not apply to Crimea and Sevastopol. In yesterday's draft treaty, however, this clear statement is missing," Lavrov added.

He also said that the draft document is proposing "vague wording on some effective control as of February 23."

