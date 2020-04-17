UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's New Prime Minister To Pay 1st Germany Visit On Monday Virtually - Berlin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 05:18 PM

Ukraine's New Prime Minister to Pay 1st Germany Visit on Monday Virtually - Berlin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold her first meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on April 20 in a video conference to discuss COVID-19 and the Donbas crisis settlement, her spokesman said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold her first meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on April 20 in a video conference to discuss COVID-19 and the Donbas crisis settlement, her spokesman said on Friday.

"On Monday, at around 3:00 p.m.

[13:00 GMT], the first visit of Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal will take place. Certainly, these days, visits come in the format of a video conference," Steffen Seibert said at a briefing.

The sides will discuss the fight against the coronavirus, bilateral relations, reforms in Ukraine and the Donbas conflict settlement, he added.

Shmyhal took office on March 4 when then-Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk resigned.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine German Visit Angela Merkel March April Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Estonia Rises By 25 to ..

2 minutes ago

Another 10 corona patients recovered at Mayo hospi ..

2 minutes ago

Prof Dr Rooh-ul-Muqim appointed as acting Dean KMC ..

2 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat chants “Sab se Pehlay Pakistan!”

10 minutes ago

2,669 corona tests conducted in one day: Punjab He ..

13 minutes ago

Cabinet approves ordinance to provide incentives t ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.