German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold her first meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on April 20 in a video conference to discuss COVID-19 and the Donbas crisis settlement, her spokesman said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold her first meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on April 20 in a video conference to discuss COVID-19 and the Donbas crisis settlement, her spokesman said on Friday.

"On Monday, at around 3:00 p.m.

[13:00 GMT], the first visit of Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal will take place. Certainly, these days, visits come in the format of a video conference," Steffen Seibert said at a briefing.

The sides will discuss the fight against the coronavirus, bilateral relations, reforms in Ukraine and the Donbas conflict settlement, he added.

Shmyhal took office on March 4 when then-Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk resigned.