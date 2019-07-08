Ukraine's NewsOne broadcaster said on Monday that it abandoned its plans to hold a teleconference with Russia's Rossiya 1 TV channel over death threats to NewsOne journalists

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Ukraine's NewsOne broadcaster said on Monday that it abandoned its plans to hold a teleconference with Russia's Rossiya 1 tv channel over death threats to NewsOne journalists.

The teleconference was supposed to take place on July 12.

"NewsOne broadcaster informs that it is urged to stop preparations for the 'We need to talk' telemarathon due to an information campaign against our journalists, threats of attacking the channel and the fact that a range of Ukrainian [political] parties have started using its name in their election campaign. We want peace to be in place in Ukraine, but this is extremely non-beneficial for some forces representing the party of war," NewsOne said in a statement.

The broadcaster specified that its journalists and their relatives had received "direct death threats."

The idea to hold the teleconference was not supported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The announced teleconference is just a cheap, but dangerous PR stunt, aimed at dividing us into two camps. Politicians will tell one camp: 'let us speak, let us forget insults as we are brother nations,' while ... other politicians will call for an outrage and try to gain popular support, using patriotic slogans," Zelenskyy said in a televised address.

The broadcasters agreed to hold the Ukrainian-Russian teleconference ahead of the Ukrainian parliamentary elections, scheduled for July 21.