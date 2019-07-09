UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's NewsOne May Lose License Over Plans To Air TV Conference With Russia - Official

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 12:21 AM

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Viacheslav Kirilenko believes that the country's National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting has all the legal grounds to fine the NewsOne broadcaster or revoke its license altogether over its plans to air a teleconference with a Russian channel

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Viacheslav Kirilenko believes that the country's National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting has all the legal grounds to fine the NewsOne broadcaster or revoke its license altogether over its plans to air a teleconference with a Russian channel.

It has been reported that NewsOne and Russia's Rossiya 1 broadcaster plan to hold a teleconference on July 12. However, NewsOne said earlier on Monday that these plans had been canceled over threats to its journalists and an information campaign against the broadcaster. Meanwhile, Ukrainian prosecutors have initiated proceedings against NewsOne over the channel's alleged attempted treason, accusing the broadcaster of providing information support to subversive activities targeting Ukraine.

"As an independent watchdog, the National Council of Television has the legal levers of influence on NewsOne from fining it to revoking its license. And [the council] must act," Kyrylenko wrote on Facebook.

The plans to hold the teleconference have triggered public outrage in Ukraine. The Ukrainian Union of Journalists has condemned the joint video conference with the "aggressor state," which is Kiev's official designation for Russia, while the party of former President Petro Poroshenko saw the event as an attempt to influence the upcoming parliamentary elections. The Security Service of Ukraine, for its part, has suggested considering sanctions for NewsOne.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, on the other hand, has said that the video conference initiative deserved high praise.

