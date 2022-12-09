(@FahadShabbir)

The co-winner of this year's Nobel Peace Prize, Ukraine's Oleksandra Matviichuk, called on Friday for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be brought before an international tribunal.

Speaking to reporters in Oslo on the eve of the Nobel prize award ceremony, the human rights lawyer said she was confident Putin would be tried "sooner or later".

"For decades, (the) Russian military committed war crimes in many countries of the world, and they have never been punished", she said.

"Now, we must break the circle of impunity. We must establish an international tribunal and hold Putin, (Belarus President Alexander) Lukashenko and other war criminals accountable, not only for Ukrainians but for the other nations in the world", she said.

Founded in 2007, the Kyiv-based Center for Civil Liberties (CCL) headed by Matviichuk documents war crimes committed by Russian troops in Ukraine.

"This war has a genocidal character," she said in English. "If Ukraine stops its resistance, there will be no more of us." "So I have no doubt that sooner or later Putin will appear before an international court." The CCL was in October awarded the Nobel Peace Prize along with jailed Belarusian human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski and the Russian human rights organisation Memorial, which Russia's Supreme Court has ordered dissolved.

The trio were honoured for their struggle for "human rights, democracy and peaceful co-existence in the neighbour countries Belarus, Russia and Ukraine", the Nobel committee said at the time.

They represent the three nations at the centre of the war in Ukraine, which has plunged Europe into its worst security crisis since World War II.