Ukraine's NSDC Secretary Sees No Threat From Russian Troops Buildup Near Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2021 | 11:54 PM

Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said that he did not see the threat of a full-scale invasion of Russia, and there were no plans to introduce martial law in the country

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said that he did not see the threat of a full-scale invasion of Russia, and there were no plans to introduce martial law in the country.

"Today it is not necessary to introduce (martial law) and frighten society. The situation is controlled, we understand what is happening, you say (martial law), it will depend on the circumstances. If there are such circumstances, we will immediately inform the society. There are no such circumstances today. Moreover, our experts say that Russia cannot make a big invasion even physically on the territory of our country," Danilov said during a briefing on Thursday.

Recently, Kiev and Western states have expressed concern over the alleged intensification of "aggressive actions" by Russia near the borders of Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia was moving troops within its territory and at its discretion, this did not threaten anyone and should not worry anyone. Russia has repeatedly denied accusations by the West and Ukraine, claiming that statements of "Russian aggression" are being used as an excuse to place more NATO military equipment near the Russian border.

