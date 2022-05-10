UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Odessa Reels From Strikes, German Minister Visits

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2022 | 04:26 PM

Ukraine's Odessa reels from strikes, German minister visits

The port city of Odessa reeled on Tuesday from Russian missile strikes as Germany's top diplomat became the highest-ranking official from Berlin to visit Ukraine since Moscow's invasion

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :The port city of Odessa reeled on Tuesday from Russian missile strikes as Germany's top diplomat became the highest-ranking official from Berlin to visit Ukraine since Moscow's invasion.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's surprise visit to Bucha, a town outside Kyiv where Russian troops have been accused of war crimes, came amid mounting criticism of Berlin's slow response to the conflict.

Fresh fighting raged in the east and south of Ukraine, with officials saying over 1,000 Ukrainian fighters including hundreds of injured remain holed up in the besieged Azovstal plant in the devastated city of Mariupol.

The series of missile strikes in Odessa overnight destroyed buildings, set ablaze a shopping centre and killed one person, just hours after a visit by European Council President Charles Michel.

Michel had earlier warned that vital supplies of wheat and grain that were ready for export from Ukraine, one of the world's key producers, were stuck in Odessa because of the conflict.

"This badly-needed food is stranded because of the Russian war and blockade of Black Sea ports causing dramatic consequences for vulnerable countries. We need a global response," he added.

A string of Western officials have been visiting Ukraine in recent weeks, but Germany has been notable by its absence due to tensions between Kyiv and Berlin over the level of German support.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in particular has come under fire for arms deliveries to Ukraine deemed insufficient and Germany's refusal to ditch its reliance on Russian energy imports.

But the visit of Baerbock was intended as a clear signal, with the foreign minister meeting residents in Bucha, one of several towns and villages around Kyiv where Moscow's army has been accused of killing civilians.

The German was accompanied by her Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra, who visited the devastated commuter town of Irpin, he said in a Tweet.

Related Topics

Injured Fire World Army Ukraine Moscow Russia German Visit Germany Berlin Mariupol Odessa From Wheat Top

Recent Stories

Lighting fire, carrying flammables in forests' vic ..

Lighting fire, carrying flammables in forests' vicinity banned

20 minutes ago
 U.S. dollar retreats from 20-year high

U.S. dollar retreats from 20-year high

20 minutes ago
 Turi expresses concerns over 27,000 pending, block ..

Turi expresses concerns over 27,000 pending, blocked passport renewal cases

20 minutes ago
 Exhibition of photos, paintings on Beijing Winter ..

Exhibition of photos, paintings on Beijing Winter Olympics kicks off in Mongolia ..

21 minutes ago
 Kohat police recover 7.5kgs cannabis, arrest smugg ..

Kohat police recover 7.5kgs cannabis, arrest smuggler

21 minutes ago
 U.S. agricultural futures fall

U.S. agricultural futures fall

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.