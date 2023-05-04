UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Offensive Reconnaissance Mission Repelled In Zaporizhzhia Region - Official

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Russian troops have repelled an offensive reconnaissance operation by Ukrainian forces in the Zaporizhzhia region near the city of Orikhiv, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that an armored group of Ukrainian forces had launched an offensive in the Orikhiv direction and engaged in fighting with the Russian defensive troops.

"An attempt of offensive reconnaissance has been repelled. The enemy has been rebuffed and retreated to initial positions," Rogov said.

The situation on the frontline remains under control of Russia's military, the official stated, adding that Ukraine lost some 30 soldiers, one tank and two armored vehicles as a result of the failed attack.

For several months, Ukrainian officials have been saying that the government is planning a major counteroffensive against Russia. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated in early April that Kiev had scheduled its counteroffensive for the summer, while US media reported that it was expected to start as early as in April. The Foreign Policy magazine reported, citing Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandra Ustinova, that Kiev indeed had hoped to launch its counteroffensive in April, but later postponed it indefinitely due to a shortage of weapons.

