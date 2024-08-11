Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Ukraine's success in securing three Olympic athletics medals "creates an explosive emotional effect" and a reminder to the world that the war with Russia is still raging, acting president of the country's athletics federation Olha Saladukha told AFP.

Ukraine enjoyed a 'Super Sunday' which saw Yaroslava Mahuchikh take gold in the high jump while Iryna Gerashchenko claimed bronze.

Minutes later, Mykhaylo Kokhan came third in the men's hammer.

"When there are three victories in one evening, it creates an explosive emotional effect," Saladukha, the 2011 world triple jump champion, told AFP.

The war with Russia has been going on for two-and-a-half years.

Amongst the thousands of casualties, nearly 500 athletes and coaches have lost their lives. Around 520 sports facilities have either been damaged or destroyed.

"Ukraine is fighting a difficult and exhausting war against a brutal enemy. Right now, it's crucial to feel that we are successful on the battlefield and in peaceful life, including in sports," added Saladukha.

The 41-year-old triple European champion, who is also a lawmaker in the Ukrainian Parliament, said such moments are crucial to keep the war in the spotlight.

"Every Olympic victory draws attention to our country," she said.

"It's no secret that people worldwide aren't following the events of the war as closely as they did in the first year.

"When the Ukrainian anthem plays and our flag is raised, we remind the world that our struggle continues and we need solidarity."

Mahuchikh, 22, dedicated her gold to the dead athletes and coaches.

"The loss of athletes and coaches also means lost opportunities for the future of Ukrainian sports," added Saladukha.

"The development of each athlete requires significant investments -- not only financial but also physical and emotional efforts, as well as time.

"When Russia kills our athletes, a part of our potential dies with them.

"

-'Extra motivation' -

Saladukha said the losses had other knock-on effects.

"Someone's record will not be set, someone's victory at a championship or the Olympics will not happen, and a new sports school will not be created," she said.

"All of this is hard to accept as reality."

Saladukha said she was in awe of Ukrainians who won medals given the events since 2022.

"Ukrainian sports are at an inherently unequal disadvantage compared to sports in other countries that are not at war," she said.

"This makes every victory even more valuable to us.

"Our athletes train under the threat of bombings, and many have been forced to flee from occupation and active combat zones.

"This immense stress naturally affects their performance. That's why I am incredibly grateful to every athlete who has qualified for the Olympics.

"This alone is a tremendous feat and an achievement."

Despite the challenging circumstances Saladukha strikes a defiant and upbeat note when it comes to the future for Ukrainian athletics.

"Ukrainian sports will take a long time to overcome the consequences of the war," she said.

"We understand that it will be difficult, but we are not giving up. On the contrary, this gives us extra motivation to act."

Saladukha added the government recognised how integral sports was to keeping Ukraine in the news.

"The rebuilding of sports will be part of the overall reconstruction of the country," she said.

"There is a consensus between society and the state that sports need to be revived and developed.

"That's why Ukrainians are optimistic. We believe that in the next Olympic Games, we will surpass today's results and surprise the world again with our victories."

