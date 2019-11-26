UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's Ombudsman For Children Likely Responsible For Car Accident Involving 10-Year-Old

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 04:30 AM

Ukraine's Ombudsman for Children Likely Responsible for Car Accident Involving 10-Year-Old

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Children's Rights Mykola Kuleba is most likely responsible for the car accident in Kiev that led to the injury of four people, including a 10-year-old child, Volodymyr Martynenko, advisor to Ukraine's Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, said.

On Sunday, Kuleba got into a car accident in the Kiev region.

Ukrainian Deputy Interior Minister Anton Herashchenko confirmed with a video recording that Kuleba was in the car that drove on red light.

"According to the data that investigators have as of today, Mykola Kuleba was the one who violated traffic rules," Volodymyr Martynenko said on Ukraine's Novoye Vremya radio on Monday.

According to Ukrainian police, four people were injured in the car accident, including a 10-year-old child. Police have opened a criminal investigation.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Ukraine Interior Minister Car Traffic Kiev Criminals Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s iconic landmarks lit up in orange suppo ..

4 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed meets Omani Minister of Royal Of ..

4 hours ago

11 Initiatives announced at Annual UAE Government ..

4 hours ago

UAE Annual Meetings consolidate collaborative gove ..

4 hours ago

Erdogan Visits New Turkish Military Base in Qatar, ..

5 hours ago

First Saudi-UAE Banks Conference discusses challen ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.