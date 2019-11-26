(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Children's Rights Mykola Kuleba is most likely responsible for the car accident in Kiev that led to the injury of four people, including a 10-year-old child, Volodymyr Martynenko, advisor to Ukraine's Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, said.

On Sunday, Kuleba got into a car accident in the Kiev region.

Ukrainian Deputy Interior Minister Anton Herashchenko confirmed with a video recording that Kuleba was in the car that drove on red light.

"According to the data that investigators have as of today, Mykola Kuleba was the one who violated traffic rules," Volodymyr Martynenko said on Ukraine's Novoye Vremya radio on Monday.

According to Ukrainian police, four people were injured in the car accident, including a 10-year-old child. Police have opened a criminal investigation.