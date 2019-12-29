UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's Ombudswoman Confirms Start Of Prisoner Exchange Between Kiev, Donbas

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 second ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 02:40 PM

Ukraine's Ombudswoman Confirms Start of Prisoner Exchange Between Kiev, Donbas

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) Ukraine's ombudswoman, Lyudmyla Denisova, has confirmed that the prisoner exchange between Kiev and the self-proclaimed people's republics of Luhansk (LPR) and Donetsk (DPR) started on Sunday in Donbas region.

"The long-awaited process of mutual [prisoner] release has begun at the Maiorska [checkpoint] in the Donetsk Region.

Our guys are returning to their homeland," Denisova wrote in her Telegram channel.

The start of the exchange was also confirmed by the Ukrainian president's office.

"The process of releasing detainees has begun in the Donetsk Region, at the Maiorska checkpoint," the press service said in a Facebook post.

This is first exchange of prisoners between the sides since 2017. It is taking place near the DPR-controlled city of Horlivka.

Related Topics

Prisoner Exchange Ukraine Facebook Horlivka Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Sunday 2017 Post

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for ‘ ..

55 minutes ago

EGA completes historic first UAE industrial techno ..

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE is a leader in giving humanitaria ..

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Two Geman girls among three killed in Italy avalan ..

15 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler, CP, attend finals of Sheikh ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.