KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) Ukraine's ombudswoman, Lyudmyla Denisova, has confirmed that the prisoner exchange between Kiev and the self-proclaimed people's republics of Luhansk (LPR) and Donetsk (DPR) started on Sunday in Donbas region.

"The long-awaited process of mutual [prisoner] release has begun at the Maiorska [checkpoint] in the Donetsk Region.

Our guys are returning to their homeland," Denisova wrote in her Telegram channel.

The start of the exchange was also confirmed by the Ukrainian president's office.

"The process of releasing detainees has begun in the Donetsk Region, at the Maiorska checkpoint," the press service said in a Facebook post.

This is first exchange of prisoners between the sides since 2017. It is taking place near the DPR-controlled city of Horlivka.