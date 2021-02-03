UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Opposition Calls President's Decree Banning Broadcasters Act Of Dictatorship

Wed 03rd February 2021 | 08:53 PM

The decree of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on sanctions against the Ukrainian broadcasters 112.Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK is a manifestation of existing censorship and dictatorship in the country, the Opposition Platform - For Life party said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The decree of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on sanctions against the Ukrainian broadcasters 112.Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK is a manifestation of existing censorship and dictatorship in the country, the Opposition Platform - For Life party said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the country's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose sanctions on Ukrainian lawmaker from the Opposition Platform - For Life party Taras Kozak and prohibited the operation of three Ukrainian tv channels that Kozak owned - 112.Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK.

"Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's decree on the suspension of the operation of 112.Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK broadcasters, the introduction of individual sanctions against their owner, a member of the political council of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, Taras Kozak, is an act of the usurpation of power, outright censorship, a mechanism for establishing dictatorship and tyranny in the country, a violation of all international principles and norms of democracy," the statement, published by the party, said.

Yuriy Boyko, the co-chairman of the party, stressed that the ban violated the country's constitution and would propel the country into a new crisis.

"This is a direct violation of the Ukrainian constitution and laws, and the way to the establishment of personal dictatorship in the country.

It is doubly tragic that this step was taken by a president from whom they expected peace and progress. The restoration of the citizens' rights and the protection of democracy. Today these hopes have collapsed completely. Volodymyr Zelenskyy failed to meet the citizens' expectations and turned out to be incapable of constructive dialogue. He responded to criticism with repression, and such a step is propelling the country into a new political crisis," Boyko wrote on Facebook.

The sanctions against Kozak were imposed for five years. The list of restrictions includes blocking assets, restricting trading operations, preventing the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine, suspension of the fulfillment of economic and financial obligations, cancellation or suspension of licenses and other permits. Also, his TV companies are prohibited from using the radio frequency resource of Ukraine and rebroadcasting TV programs.

Kozak vowed that the 112.Ukraine TV channel would broadcast despite any decisions by the Ukrainian authorities. The 112.Ukraine channel published a statement calling the sanctions decision "political reprisal against unwanted media outlets." Its Director General Artyom Marchevsky said he would appeal the decision in courts, including international.

