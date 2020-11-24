KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Ukraine's Opposition Platform - For Life party held a rally outside of the US embassy in Kiev on Tuesday to protest against interference in the Eastern European country's internal affairs.

According to a broadcast by media outlet Yednist (Unity) on Facebook, several hundred people with party flags gathered near the US diplomatic mission. The rally also featured a performance, during which a man masked as US-Hungarian trader and financier George Soros was dragging a girl dressed in Ukrainian national costume on a leash around her neck.

The performance ended with the girl's "liberation" as a symbol of a future Ukraine getting rid of the alleged US external governance.

"We demand that the United States stop interfering in Ukraine's affairs," Illia Kyva, an Opposition Platform lawmaker, told the rally.

During the event, the US embassy's security was significantly strengthened, with law enforcement officers, doctors and firefighters deployed on standby. Security forces cordoned off the building and blocked an adjacent street.