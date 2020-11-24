UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's Opposition Holds Rally Near US Embassy To Protest Meddling In Internal Affairs

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

Ukraine's Opposition Holds Rally Near US Embassy to Protest Meddling in Internal Affairs

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Ukraine's Opposition Platform - For Life party held a rally outside of the US embassy in Kiev on Tuesday to protest against interference in the Eastern European country's internal affairs.

According to a broadcast by media outlet Yednist (Unity) on Facebook, several hundred people with party flags gathered near the US diplomatic mission. The rally also featured a performance, during which a man masked as US-Hungarian trader and financier George Soros was dragging a girl dressed in Ukrainian national costume on a leash around her neck.

The performance ended with the girl's "liberation" as a symbol of a future Ukraine getting rid of the alleged US external governance.

"We demand that the United States stop interfering in Ukraine's affairs," Illia Kyva, an Opposition Platform lawmaker, told the rally.

During the event, the US embassy's security was significantly strengthened, with law enforcement officers, doctors and firefighters deployed on standby. Security forces cordoned off the building and blocked an adjacent street.

Related Topics

Protest Ukraine Facebook Man George Kiev United States Media Event Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE a role model for human capital, capability dev ..

16 minutes ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi opens 8th edition of &#039;My He ..

16 minutes ago

UAE has prioritised talents, intellectuals: Khawla ..

46 minutes ago

Emirates Offers Expanded, Multi-Risk Travel Insura ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates 3rd phase of Solar ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Indonesia discuss ways to enhance relations, ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.