Ukraine's Opposition Lawmaker Says Some Officials Have Already Received Russia's Sputnik V

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Rinat Kuzmin, a Ukrainian lawmaker from the Opposition Platform - For Life party, said that some Ukrainian officials had already got vaccinated against COVID-19 with Russian vaccine Sputnik V.

On Tuesday, the leader of Opposition Platform - For Life, Viktor Medvedchuk, attended the Gamaleya research center in Moscow, where the Sputnik V vaccine is produced, to discuss its potential use in his country. The research center and the Russian Direct Investment Fund assured that they are ready to produce Sputnik V in Ukraine and submit documents for its registration.

"We are aware of facts when current government officials ... received this vaccine. We know that the vaccine tourism is open, with people going to Russia, the nearby cities, to get vaccinated," Kuzmin said late on Tuesday, as aired by the 112 Ukraine broadcaster.

Back in October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian vaccine could be supplied to Ukraine upon a potential request from Kiev. At the same time, Ukraine's Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said last week it was too early to discuss the purchase of the Russian vaccine.

