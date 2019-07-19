MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Lawmaker of the Ukrainian party Opposition Platform ” For Life Nestor Shufrych believes that the party is unlikely to form a coalition with the Servant of the People party of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the upcoming parliamentary election.

"I am almost ruling out that we will agree on a coalition. Everything happens in politics. But given the statements made on our key differences, including issues related to peace, war, ties with the IMF [International Monetary Fund], we would have to resort to big compromises in order to create a coalition with the Servant of the People," Shufrych told the 112 Ukraina broadcaster.

He stressed that the issues related to peace and war were crucial for present-day Ukraine.

"I am ready to resort to all [means] to ensure peace," Shufrych added.

The parliamentary election in Ukraine, which was not supposed to be held until October, are now scheduled for July 21, since Zelesnkyy dissolved the legislature in late May.