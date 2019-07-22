MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Viktor Medvedchuk, the chairman of the political council of Ukraine's Opposition Platform - For Life party, which currently runs the fifth in the country's snap parliamentary vote, said on Sunday that his party is not ready to enter a coalition with the front-runner Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party.

On Sunday, Ukraine held snap elections to its legislature, the Verkhovna Rada. The minimum threshold to win a seat is 5 percent.

"We are not ready to enter a coalition with the Servant of the People, with Mr. Zelenskyy, because we stand by different ideological principles and at a completely different ideological platform," Medvedchuk told the Russia-24 broadcaster.

"May be, in fact, they [Zelensky's party] will have a chance to not form [a coalition] with anyone, but to be a coalition of one [parliamentary] fraction and majority-elected parliament members," he added.

The preliminary results, complied by the Central Election Commission with 0.03 percent of votes counted, suggest that Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party leads the race with 48.08 percent. Former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko's Fatherland comes second with 11.46 percent, followed by former President Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party with 8.01 percent. The Radical Party gathers 6.9 percent of the vote, and the Opposition Platform - For Life party has 5.79 percent.

The Ukrainian parliament has 450 seats, of which 225 will be taken through party lists and the other 225 by a majority vote in single-mandate electoral districts.