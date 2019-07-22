UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's Opposition Platform Not To Form Coalition With Zelenskyy's Party - Medvedchuk

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 12:50 AM

Ukraine's Opposition Platform Not to Form Coalition With Zelenskyy's Party - Medvedchuk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Viktor Medvedchuk, the chairman of the political council of Ukraine's Opposition Platform - For Life party, which currently runs the fifth in the country's snap parliamentary vote, said on Sunday that his party is not ready to enter a coalition with the front-runner Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party.

On Sunday, Ukraine held snap elections to its legislature, the Verkhovna Rada. The minimum threshold to win a seat is 5 percent.

"We are not ready to enter a coalition with the Servant of the People, with Mr. Zelenskyy, because we stand by different ideological principles and at a completely different ideological platform," Medvedchuk told the Russia-24 broadcaster.

"May be, in fact, they [Zelensky's party] will have a chance to not form [a coalition] with anyone, but to be a coalition of one [parliamentary] fraction and majority-elected parliament members," he added.

The preliminary results, complied by the Central Election Commission with 0.03 percent of votes counted, suggest that Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party leads the race with 48.08 percent. Former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko's Fatherland comes second with 11.46 percent, followed by former President Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party with 8.01 percent. The Radical Party gathers 6.9 percent of the vote, and the Opposition Platform - For Life party has 5.79 percent.

The Ukrainian parliament has 450 seats, of which 225 will be taken through party lists and the other 225 by a majority vote in single-mandate electoral districts.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote May Sunday Race Opposition

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, China&#039;s State Councillor ..

3 hours ago

UAE to host Economic, Investment and Trade Forum i ..

3 hours ago

GCAA implements Alcohol Testing Programme at all c ..

4 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE: ‘UAE to become a shining pearl along ..

5 hours ago

Chinese culture an integral part of global culture ..

6 hours ago

Net purchases of foreign investors reach AED1 bill ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.