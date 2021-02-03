(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Ukraine's Opposition Platform For Life political party will initiate the procedure of impeachment of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in light of his decision to ban the broadcasting of three tv channels, party co-chairman Vadim Rabinovich said on Wednesday.

Late on Tuesday, Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the country's security council to impose sanctions on lawmaker Taras Kozak (a member of the Opposition Platform � For Life party) and opposition-leaning broadcasters 112.

Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK that are owned by him.

"You struck a blow against the heart of democracy, the freedom of speech, and the existence of a democratic and independent Ukraine is now menaced. In the near future, we will hold an urgent session of the party to agree on further steps. You cannot shut the mouth of our party and millions of voters ... We will initiate the procedure of impeachment of President Zelenskyy, who abuses voters and the country," Rabinovich said in the Ukrainian parliament.