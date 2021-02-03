UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's Opposition Platform Party Initiates Zelenskyy Impeachment Over Broadcasters Ban

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 01:47 PM

Ukraine's Opposition Platform Party Initiates Zelenskyy Impeachment Over Broadcasters Ban

Ukraine's Opposition Platform For Life political party will initiate the procedure of impeachment of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in light of his decision to ban the broadcasting of three TV channels, party co-chairman Vadim Rabinovich said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Ukraine's Opposition Platform For Life political party will initiate the procedure of impeachment of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in light of his decision to ban the broadcasting of three tv channels, party co-chairman Vadim Rabinovich said on Wednesday.

Late on Tuesday, Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the country's security council to impose sanctions on lawmaker Taras Kozak (a member of the Opposition Platform � For Life party) and opposition-leaning broadcasters 112.

Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK that are owned by him.

"You struck a blow against the heart of democracy, the freedom of speech, and the existence of a democratic and independent Ukraine is now menaced. In the near future, we will hold an urgent session of the party to agree on further steps. You cannot shut the mouth of our party and millions of voters ... We will initiate the procedure of impeachment of President Zelenskyy, who abuses voters and the country," Rabinovich said in the Ukrainian parliament.

Related Topics

Ukraine Parliament Democracy TV Million Opposition

Recent Stories

PHA suspends two officials for negligence over scu ..

7 minutes ago

OPPO Pakistan becomes the Proud Sponsor of Peshawa ..

23 minutes ago

District price assessment committee meeting held

3 minutes ago

Kohat WSSP holds walk to raise awareness about cle ..

3 minutes ago

Impartial plebiscite on Kashmir remains Pakistan's ..

3 minutes ago

Five POs arrested in sargodha

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.