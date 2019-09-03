UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Opposition Platform Pledges To Challenge Bill Annulling Parliamentary Immunity

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 03:27 PM

Ukraine's Opposition Platform For Life party will challenge the bill annulling parliamentary immunity in the country's Constitutional Court next week, lawmaker Vasily Nimchenko said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Ukraine's Opposition Platform For Life party will challenge the bill annulling parliamentary immunity in the country's Constitutional Court next week, lawmaker Vasily Nimchenko said on Tuesday.

His comment came soon after the national legislation passed in the final reading the bill to abolish parliamentary immunity starting January 1, 2020. The Opposition Platform � For Life party has already pledged to lodge an appeal against this decision, citing alleged violations.

"We will go to the Constitutional Court, I think we'll do it next week," Nimchenko said.

The bill abandons the regulation that protects lawmakers from becoming subject to criminal prosecution and being detained or arrested without the consent of the parliament. However, under the same bill, lawmakers will, as before, not be legally liable for voting results or statements made in the parliament, with the exception of being liable for insult and slander.

