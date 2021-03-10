(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Ukrainian party Opposition Platform ” For Life party considers the interrogation of the head of its political council Viktor Medvedchuk in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to be a continuation of the "politically motivated reprisal" against the politician.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ukrayinska Pravda newspaper reported, citing sources in law enforcement agencies, that the SBU had interrogated Medvedchuk, presumably in the case of treason. Later, the SBU confirmed that it had interrogated Medvedchuk, including because of the recording of an alleged conversation between the politician and former Russian presidential aide Vladislav Surkov.

"The issues that were discussed at this meeting [interrogation] are a secret of the investigation.

" Leaks about Medvedchuk's visit to the SBU testifies to the desire of representatives of the authority of [President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy, who has no legal basis to prosecute Viktor Medvedchuk and his family, to turn it into another element of their own PR campaign, which boiled down to the entire political life of Ukraine. Such actions of the authorities in organizing political repressions with the help of criminal prosecution should be regarded absolutely unequivocally as a continuation of the politically motivated reprisal against Viktor Medvedchuk," the party said.

The party believes that such actions are taking place because of Medvedchuk's consistent criticism of the authorities.