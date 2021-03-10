UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's Opposition Platform Sees Medvedchuk's Interrogation As 'Political Reprisal'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 12:40 AM

Ukraine's Opposition Platform Sees Medvedchuk's Interrogation as 'Political Reprisal'

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Ukrainian party Opposition Platform ” For Life party considers the interrogation of the head of its political council Viktor Medvedchuk in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to be a continuation of the "politically motivated reprisal" against the politician.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ukrayinska Pravda newspaper reported, citing sources in law enforcement agencies, that the SBU had interrogated Medvedchuk, presumably in the case of treason. Later, the SBU confirmed that it had interrogated Medvedchuk, including because of the recording of an alleged conversation between the politician and former Russian presidential aide Vladislav Surkov.

"The issues that were discussed at this meeting [interrogation] are a secret of the investigation.

" Leaks about Medvedchuk's visit to the SBU testifies to the desire of representatives of the authority of [President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy, who has no legal basis to prosecute Viktor Medvedchuk and his family, to turn it into another element of their own PR campaign, which boiled down to the entire political life of Ukraine. Such actions of the authorities in organizing political repressions with the help of criminal prosecution should be regarded absolutely unequivocally as a continuation of the politically motivated reprisal against Viktor Medvedchuk," the party said.

The party believes that such actions are taking place because of Medvedchuk's consistent criticism of the authorities.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Visit Criminals Family Opposition

Recent Stories

Peaceful co-existence with Israel can unleash new ..

46 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Development Authority seals 3 illegal h ..

18 minutes ago

Tunisia receives first big vaccine delivery

18 minutes ago

Production Capacity Beats Efficacy in Global COVID ..

18 minutes ago

Alldritt's France 'happy' to return after Covid-19 ..

7 minutes ago

Govt believes in providing equal opportunities to ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.