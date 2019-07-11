(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The Ukrainian Opposition Platform - For Life party demanded on Thursday that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy launch a direct dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin , saying that this was the will of the Ukrainian people and a crucial step toward peace in Donbas.

On Wednesday, the Opposition Platform leadership, including co-chairs Vadim Rabinovich and Yuriy Boyko, as well as the party's political council chairman, Viktor Medvedchuk, met for talks with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in Moscow.

"Opposition Platform - For Life states that interparty dialogue is the first step toward repairing the Russian-Ukrainian dialogue. According to surveys, 70 percent of Ukrainians believe that in order to achieve peace and free our compatriots who are jailed in Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy must carry out the citizens' will, namely to step in and launch a direct dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin. We demand that President Zelenskyy implement the will of Ukrainian citizens," the party said in a statement.

The party added that constructive negotiations with Russia, which has been consistent in promoting the Minsk agreements, would also be a crucial step toward restoring peace in Donbas.

On Monday, Zelenskyy offered to discuss Crimea and Donbas with Putin in a new format that would include Russia, Ukraine, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States. Commenting on this proposal, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow would "definitely study" it but stressed Washington was not party to the existing Normandy format talks which comprise Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France and that it therefore was unclear how the Minsk accords would fit into Zelenskyy's plan.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian government launched an offensive in its eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, known together as Donbas, after they proclaimed independence following what they considered to be a coup in Kiev two months earlier. Ukraine has accused Russia of interfering in its domestic affairs and being involved in Donbas conflict, claims Russia has denied.

Since September 2014, peace in Donbas has been mediated through a number of mechanisms, including the Minsk talks and the Normandy Four contact group. Though three documents on de-escalation measures have been adopted over this time, the warring parties continue to violate the ceasefire.