KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) The next trilateral meeting on gas between Russia, the European Commission and Ukraine may take place on December 5, Ukrainian Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel said Monday.

"I hope that [the meeting] will take place on December 5, but two sides [Ukraine and the European Commission] are ready to meet at any time," Orzhel said.

He added that the European Commission had confirmed its preparedness to attend the possible meeting on December 5.

"As far as I know, the European side is ready to meet on December 5. Let us see what the Russian side responds, it has not confirmed yet," the minister added.