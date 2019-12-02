UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's Orzhel Says Both Kiev, EU Ready To Meet With Moscow For Gas Talks On Dec 5

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 04:33 PM

Ukraine's Orzhel Says Both Kiev, EU Ready to Meet With Moscow for Gas Talks on Dec 5

The next trilateral meeting on gas between Russia, the European Commission and Ukraine may take place on December 5, Ukrainian Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel said Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) The next trilateral meeting on gas between Russia, the European Commission and Ukraine may take place on December 5, Ukrainian Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel said Monday.

"I hope that [the meeting] will take place on December 5, but two sides [Ukraine and the European Commission] are ready to meet at any time," Orzhel said.

He added that the European Commission had confirmed its preparedness to attend the possible meeting on December 5.

"As far as I know, the European side is ready to meet on December 5. Let us see what the Russian side responds, it has not confirmed yet," the minister added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia May December Gas

Recent Stories

Warm welcome for passengers at Sharjah Airport on ..

36 minutes ago

Qaim Ali Shah granted interim bail in corruption i ..

5 minutes ago

Australia bags full points in series against Pakis ..

5 minutes ago

Justin Bieber bears angry expression on outing wit ..

5 minutes ago

Singers, musicians should promote folk music: Arif ..

5 minutes ago

Actor Imran Ashraf sings title song of Mere Paas ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.