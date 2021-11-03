(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The Ukrainian parliament amended the law on oligarchs because of a legal collision that arose following the voting in September, the document will now be submitted to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for signing.

This decision was supported by 251 lawmakers, above the 226 vote threshold.

After the parliament approved the legislation, some factions pointed to the need to amend it, since some changes contradicting each other were passed. Without the removal of this legal collision, the parliament speaker could not sign the document and submit it to the president.