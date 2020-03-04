The Ukrainian Parliament on Wednesday appointed Denys Shmygal as the country's new prime minister during an extraordinary session

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The Ukrainian Parliament on Wednesday appointed Denys Shmygal as the country's new prime minister during an extraordinary session.

The decision to appoint Shmygal was supported by 291 lawmakers with the required minimum of 226 votes.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy nominated Shmygal for the prime minister's position. Shmygal previously served as deputy prime minister.