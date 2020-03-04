UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's Parliament Confirms Prime Minister's Resignation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 10:30 PM

Ukraine's parliament confirms Prime Minister's resignation

Ukrainian lawmakers on Wednesday approved the resignation of Prime Minister Oleksiy Goncharuk only six months into the job, caught out by a leaked recording of him criticising the president

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Ukrainian lawmakers on Wednesday approved the resignation of Prime Minister Oleksiy Goncharuk only six months into the job, caught out by a leaked recording of him criticising the president.

He will be replaced by one of his deputies.

Goncharuk had offered to resign on Tuesday, in a second attempt to quit after a leaked recording emerged in January of him questioning President Volodymyr Zelensky's grasp of economics.

Zelensky denounced Goncharuk's government's performance on economic issues, saying that it made some achievements but not enough.

"We need new brains, new hearts," Zelensky told parliament minutes before the vast majority of lawmakers voted to fire accept Goncharuk's resignation at an extraordinary meeting.

It is expected that current Deputy Prime Minister Denys Shmygal will be nominated as Goncharuk's replacement later Wednesday, with some key ministers also getting shuffled.

Goncharuk became Ukraine's youngest-ever prime minister after Zelensky nominated him in August. He faced an economy that is stalled and a country still locked in a conflict with separatists in the east.

His appointment, quickly approved as Zelensky's "Servant of the People" party holds a parliamentary majority, was in line with Zelensky's vow to bring in fresh faces and shake up Ukraine's stagnant politics.

Comedian-turned-politician Zelensky came to power last April promising to "break the system" that had ruled Ukraine since independence in 1991.

Among his campaign promises were ending the conflict in the east, fighting corruption and launching economic reforms in one of Europe's poorest countries.

Related Topics

Corruption Fire Prime Minister Ukraine Europe Parliament Job Independence January April August Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid honours graduates of Governmen ..

17 minutes ago

MoHAP adopts principles of government communicatio ..

32 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues a law establishing Abu Dh ..

47 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues a resolution appointing c ..

47 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports to develop world’s first unmanne ..

1 hour ago

PTI leader calls for cleanliness drive to prevent ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.