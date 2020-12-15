The Ukrainian parliament extended on Tuesday the law on special status of the breakaway Donbas region to December 31 of the next year, as 304 parliamentarians supported the decision, well above the required threshold of 226 votes

The document will be submitted to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for signing. It will come into force right after being published in the parliament's official newspaper.

The law was passed by the Ukrainian parliament back in 2014 but was never implemented. Under the law, the region will be granted the special status after a number of conditions are met, in particular the withdrawal of illegal units from these territories.