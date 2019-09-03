(@imziishan)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) The Ukrainian parliament , Verkhovna Rada, has sent to the country's Constitutional Court for consideration President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's draft amendments to the constitution, which if approved would decrease the number of lawmakers from 450 to 300, permit general elections to be held under a proportional representation system and require that candidates be proficient in Ukrainian.

Of the 450 members of parliament, 258 supported the decision, making it beyond the required threshold of simple majority.

"The Constitutional composition of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada - 300 people's deputies elected for a five-year term," the text of the bill read.

The bill also clarified the eligibility criteria to serve as a lawmaker in Ukraine.

"A Ukrainian people's deputy must be a citizen of Ukraine, aged 21 as of the voting day, eligible to vote, permanently residing in Ukraine for at least the past five years and proficient in the official state language [Ukrainian]," the bill read.

The amendments, if passed, will also limit all future general elections in Ukraine to participation through party lists only.

Amending the constitution in Ukraine requires a lengthy procedure. First, the parliament sends the proposed draft to the Constitutional Court, which then decides on its legitimacy. Then, if the court reaches a positive conclusion, the parliament votes twice with the minimum thresholds of votes currently set at 226 and 300, respectively before the bill can be sent to the president for the final signature.

By that process, the Rada today adopted in a second reading with 373 votes a bill lifting the ban on immunity from prosecution for lawmakers beginning on January 1, 2020. It was submitted to the Constitutional Court back in 2017 by former President Petro Poroshenko and was approved in June 2018. The bill is now being sent to Zelenskyy for his signature.