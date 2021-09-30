UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Parliament Speaker Confirms Start Of Procedure For His Removal From Office

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 01:53 PM

Ukrainian parliament speaker Dmytro Razumkov confirmed on Thursday that majority lawmakers from the pro-presidential Servant of the People party launched a procedure to remove him from office

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Ukrainian parliament speaker Dmytro Razumkov confirmed on Thursday that majority lawmakers from the pro-presidential Servant of the People party launched a procedure to remove him from office.

"As it was expected, colleagues came for signature sheets for removing me from the post of the chairman of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada. The proposal was submitted by Davyd Arakhamia, the chairman of the Servant of the People faction ... As I promised, I will not drag this out. Colleagues will receive signature sheets today," Razumkov wrote on Facebook.

