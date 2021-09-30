Ukrainian parliament speaker Dmytro Razumkov confirmed on Thursday that majority lawmakers from the pro-presidential Servant of the People party launched a procedure to remove him from office

"As it was expected, colleagues came for signature sheets for removing me from the post of the chairman of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada. The proposal was submitted by Davyd Arakhamia, the chairman of the Servant of the People faction ... As I promised, I will not drag this out. Colleagues will receive signature sheets today," Razumkov wrote on Facebook.