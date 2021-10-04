KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Ukrainian parliament speaker Dmytro Razumkov said on Monday that he has no plans to collect signatures for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's impeachment after his resignation.

Razumkov, who left the post of the leader of the pro-presidential Servant of the People political party in 2019, confirmed last week that a procedure for his resignation was launched.

On Saturday, the Servant of the People faction said it collected enough signatures to consider the resignation.

"I have no plans to collect signatures for the president's impeachment, all the procedures are clearly outlined in the regulations," Razumkov said at a briefing.