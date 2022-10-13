Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Wednesday said Ukraine needs $55 billion from the international community to help cover the country's budget deficit for 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Wednesday said Ukraine needs $55 billion from the international community to help cover the country's budget deficit for 2023.

"2023 will be just as extremely difficult for us in terms of stability of our economy and finances," Shmyhal said during a ministerial meeting on Ukraine. "Ukraine will continue to use strong financial assistance from other countries and international financial institutions. We are talking about the amount of more than $55 billion for 2023.

This funding would cover Ukraine's budget deficit at the level of $3.5 billion US Dollars per month and another $17 billion for reconstruction projects in the country, Shmyhal added.

However, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the IMF meeting estimated that Ukraine needs about $38 billion to make up for the deficit of its budget next year.

Zelenskyy explained that the funding would going towards paying the salaries of doctors and teachers, as well as social payments and pensions for Ukrainians.