UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's PM At Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55bln Needed To Help Fund 2023 Budget

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2022 | 12:33 AM

Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55bln Needed to Help Fund 2023 Budget

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Wednesday said Ukraine needs $55 billion from the international community to help cover the country's budget deficit for 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Wednesday said Ukraine needs $55 billion from the international community to help cover the country's budget deficit for 2023.

"2023 will be just as extremely difficult for us in terms of stability of our economy and finances," Shmyhal said during a ministerial meeting on Ukraine. "Ukraine will continue to use strong financial assistance from other countries and international financial institutions. We are talking about the amount of more than $55 billion for 2023.

"

This funding would cover Ukraine's budget deficit at the level of $3.5 billion US Dollars per month and another $17 billion for reconstruction projects in the country, Shmyhal added.

However, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the IMF meeting estimated that Ukraine needs about $38 billion to make up for the deficit of its budget next year.

Zelenskyy explained that the funding would going towards paying the salaries of doctors and teachers, as well as social payments and pensions for Ukrainians.

Related Topics

IMF Prime Minister Ukraine Budget From Billion

Recent Stories

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

1 minute ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

2 minutes ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

2 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

2 minutes ago
 Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premier ..

Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premiership

2 minutes ago
 Saudi ambassador, Secretary General MWL call on Go ..

Saudi ambassador, Secretary General MWL call on Governor Punjab

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.