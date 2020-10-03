UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Poroshenko Hospitalized With Double Pneumonia After Contracting COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 07:55 PM

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has been hospitalized with double pneumonia after contracting COVID-19, his wife said on Saturday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has been hospitalized with double pneumonia after contracting COVID-19, his wife said on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Poroshenko said that he had contracted the virus and would be treated at home.

"Petro Oleksiyovych has been admitted to one of the Kiev hospitals that treat coronavirus patients. Despite the fact that my husband has double pneumonia, he has a strong will and is demonstrating it in the fight against the disease.

He strictly adheres to the prescribed treatment protocol," Maryna Poroshenko said in a video message, posted by the ex-president's European Solidarity party on Facebook.

She noted that their daughter was also currently battling the disease.

Like the rest of Europe, Ukraine is currently witnessing a rise in daily COVID-19 cases. On Saturday, the country reported a record 4,661 infections, taking the tally to over 222,000 cases, including more than 98,000 recoveries and some 4,300 fatalities.

