KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Sunday that his European Solidarity party, which runs third in Ukraine's snap parliamentary vote, is ready to partner with all political forces that support the country's integration aspirations with the European Union and NATO.

"We are ready to cooperate - both strategically and situationally - with all who supports the course toward [obtaining] a full-fledged membership in the European Union and NATO," Poroshenko said, adding that he considers the Voice party of rock musician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk to be "ideologically close" to his party.

Preliminary results suggest that five parties make it beyond the 5 percent threshold to win parliament seats. The Servant of the People party of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy leads the vote with 43.9 percent. Opposition Platform - For Life comes second with 11.5 percent, followed by Poroshenko's European Solidarity party with 8.9 percent. Former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko's Fatherland gathers 7.6 percent of the vote, and the Voice wins 6.3 percent.