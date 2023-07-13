Open Menu

Ukraine's Possible NATO Membership To Create Security Threat For Russia - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Ukraine's possible membership in NATO will create a security threat for Russia and will not increase security of Ukraine itself, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

"As for Ukraine's membership in NATO, we have repeatedly spoken about this, this creates threats to Russia's security.

Obviously. And as a matter of fact, the reason for the special military operation, one of the reasons, is the threat of Ukraine's entry into NATO. I am sure that this will not increase the security of Ukraine itself," Putin said on air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

