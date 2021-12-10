KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the Ukrainian ship was legally sailing in the Sea of Azov, since this was a shared water area.

According to Russia's Federal Security Service, the Ukrainian Navy's command ship Donbass is moving toward the Kerch Strait, ignoring demands to change the course.

Later, the ship turned back, still ignoring any requests.

"It is very strange that the Russian intelligence services saw a threat from a search and rescue vessel, a vessel without weapons. In general, the Sea of Azov is a shared water area, we are there legally," Reznikov said in a comment to the Ukrainian publication Lb.ua.