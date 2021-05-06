WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2021) US Senator Rob Portman said he had a phone conversation on Wednesday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who briefed him on Russia's military presence at the border.

They talked ahead of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Ukraine.

"Today I had an excellent call with Ukraine President Zelensky. We reaffirmed our commitment to our strategic security partnership and he expressed his appreciation for the bipartisan support in Congress for Ukraine's security interests," Portman said in a statement.

Zelenskyy briefed the senator on the number of Russian troops and their equipment remaining near Ukraine's borders. Portman expressed his support for a NATO Membership Action Plan for Ukraine and "continued robust security assistance" from the United States.

Since 2014, the US has provided Ukraine more than $4.6 billion in total assistance, including security and non-security assistance, according to the State Department's fact sheet released prior to Blinken's visit.