UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's President Briefed US Senator On Russia's Military Buildup - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Thu 06th May 2021 | 02:00 AM

Ukraine's President Briefed US Senator on Russia's Military Buildup - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2021) US Senator Rob Portman said he had a phone conversation on Wednesday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who briefed him on Russia's military presence at the border.

They talked ahead of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Ukraine.

"Today I had an excellent call with Ukraine President Zelensky. We reaffirmed our commitment to our strategic security partnership and he expressed his appreciation for the bipartisan support in Congress for Ukraine's security interests," Portman said in a statement.

Zelenskyy briefed the senator on the number of Russian troops and their equipment remaining near Ukraine's borders. Portman expressed his support for a NATO Membership Action Plan for Ukraine and "continued robust security assistance" from the United States.

Since 2014, the US has provided Ukraine more than $4.6 billion in total assistance, including security and non-security assistance, according to the State Department's fact sheet released prior to Blinken's visit.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Visit United States Border Congress From Billion

Recent Stories

TAQA Group reports net income of AED1.4 bn for Q1& ..

15 minutes ago

President confers Medal of Independence on Jordani ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Middle East Energy 2021&#039; sheds extensiv ..

3 hours ago

Security Forces kill two terrorists in NW IBO; Cap ..

47 minutes ago

G7 Urges Belarus to Release Political Prisoners, H ..

47 minutes ago

G7 Says JCPOA Vital for Solving Iran's Nuclear Cri ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.