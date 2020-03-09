(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday voiced an expectation for the Hague trial to ensure justice and punishment of all those responsible for the 2014 Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crash in eastern Ukraine, with the first hearing disrupted 30 minutes into the start due to technical issues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday voiced an expectation for the Hague trial to ensure justice and punishment of all those responsible for the 2014 Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crash in eastern Ukraine, with the first hearing disrupted 30 minutes into the start due to technical issues.

The Kuala Lumpur-bound plane from Amsterdam crashed on July 17, 2014, over Ukraine's war-torn eastern region of Donbas, killing all 298 people on board.

"Along with partners from [flag icons of Australia, Belgium, Malaysia and the Netherlands], Ukrainian experts have been key to gathering crucial evidence for the #МН17 case. The trial in the Hague starts on March 9. I believe justice will prevail and that those responsible will be held accountable for the deaths of 298 innocent people," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba posted a similar statement, calling for a name-by-name disclosure of all concerned perpetrators.

A Sputnik correspondent reported from the Hague that the trial began at around 10 a.m. local time (09:00 GMT) but was put on hold half an hour later amid technical issues, as stated by the judge Hendrik Steenhuis.

The MH17 case's official website went down at the time, as well.

The rival forces in Kiev and Donbas have been blaming the plane's downing on each other.

To investigate the deadly crash, a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has been set up by Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Ukraine. They have claimed that the plain was hit by a Buk missile that belonged to the Russian armed forces. Russia, which is not part of the JIT, has consistently denied the allegation and offered its cooperation in the investigation.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Moscow has decommissioned all missiles like the one found by the JIT since 2011. Russia has provided the Dutch-led team with radar data and documents proving that the missile belonged to Ukraine, but the investigators omitted this data from their reports.

In June 2019, the investigation put forward accusations against four suspects: Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov, and Leonid Kharchenko of Ukraine. The trial in the Hague is scheduled to be held in several sittings till March of the next year.