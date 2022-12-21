MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is already en route to Washington to visit the White House and deliver a speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing two separate sources.

US media reported earlier in the day that Zelenskyy is expected to be in Washington on Wednesday. CNN said the visit is meant to coincide with the unveiling of another Ukraine weapons package by the Biden administration, including Patriot missile systems.

A congressional aide told Sputnik that Zelenskyy's visit is an effort to persuade US lawmakers to include $45 billion in additional assistance to Ukraine in the new US spending package for 2023.