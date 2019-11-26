Kiev does not interfere in US presidential elections, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday during a joint briefing with his Estonian counterpart, Kersti Kaljulaid, as a part of his official visit to the country

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Kiev does not interfere in US presidential elections, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday during a joint briefing with his Estonian counterpart, Kersti Kaljulaid, as a part of his official visit to the country.

The statement was made amid an impeachment inquiry into the actions of US President Donald Trump, triggered by allegations that he pressured the Ukrainian president to help him defeat his political rival, Joe Biden, in the 2020 election.

"We do not meddle in elections or the geopolitics of the United States. We have our independent Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

The president also stated that he held two phone conversations with the US president, speculating about the possibility of a third one.

The inquiry against Trump was launched by House Democrats in September after a whistleblower complaint revealed that Trump may have abused his power and pressured Zelenskyy during a July 25 phone call to investigate the possible corruption of Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, the then-top manager of the local energy company, Burisma. In addition, Democrats believe that Rudy Giuliani, Trump's lawyer, could have played an important role in the situation. Witnesses to the impeachment proceedings claimed that Trump also had concerns over alleged Ukrainian meddling in the US 2016 presidential election in favor of the Democrats.