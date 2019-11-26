UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy To Pay Official Visit To Estonia On Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 10:10 AM

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy to Pay Official Visit to Estonia on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay an official visit to Estonia to attend the Digital Society Sandbox event organized by the two countries.

Ukrainian and Estonian ministers will sign an agreement on cooperation to deal with digital issues as part of the event.

During the visit, Zelenskyy is to hold talks with his Estonian counterpart, Kersti Kaljulaid, and the country's parliamentary speaker, Henn Pilluaas, and Prime Minister Juri Ratas.

He will also meet with the representatives of the Ukrainian diaspora and participate in the ceremony of laying wreaths at the Freedom Monument in Tallinn.

Ukraine and Estonia established their diplomatic relations in 1992 and have since developed close cooperation in different fields. In 2010, the countries launched an intergovernmental commission aimed at addressing economic, educational, technological and scientific issues and strengthening bilateral ties.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Visit Tallinn Estonia Event Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Business confidence soars in Dubai

26 minutes ago

UAE congratulates newly elected president of ICAO, ..

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s iconic landmarks lit up in orange suppo ..

9 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed meets Omani Minister of Royal Of ..

9 hours ago

11 Initiatives announced at Annual UAE Government ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.