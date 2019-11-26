(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay an official visit to Estonia to attend the Digital Society Sandbox event organized by the two countries.

Ukrainian and Estonian ministers will sign an agreement on cooperation to deal with digital issues as part of the event.

During the visit, Zelenskyy is to hold talks with his Estonian counterpart, Kersti Kaljulaid, and the country's parliamentary speaker, Henn Pilluaas, and Prime Minister Juri Ratas.

He will also meet with the representatives of the Ukrainian diaspora and participate in the ceremony of laying wreaths at the Freedom Monument in Tallinn.

Ukraine and Estonia established their diplomatic relations in 1992 and have since developed close cooperation in different fields. In 2010, the countries launched an intergovernmental commission aimed at addressing economic, educational, technological and scientific issues and strengthening bilateral ties.