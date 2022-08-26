UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Presidential Aide Says Peace Talks With Moscow 'Death Sentence'

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Ukraine's Presidential Aide Says Peace Talks With Moscow 'Death Sentence'

Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak on Friday described attempts to hold peace negotiations with Russia as a death sentence for Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak on Friday described attempts to hold peace negotiations with Russia as a death sentence for Ukraine.

"(Ukrainian) President Volodymyr Zelensky is definitely against it (negotiations), and the Ukrainian society is adamant there, because we fully appreciate the risks," Podolyak told US newspaper The Hill, describing attempts to negotiate with Moscow as a "death sentence" for Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and ramped up lethal weapons deliveries to Kiev.

Turkey has emerged as the lead mediator between Russia and Ukraine, hosting several rounds of negotiations since Russia launched the operation. Talks hit a roadblock after Zelenskyy said Russian troops must give up the territories under their control.

In July, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said that the Ukrainian negotiation delegation did not maintain any contacts with Russia after inking the grain deal in Istanbul, and that if the Russian-Ukrainian talks take place, the conditions for them would be completely different.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Istanbul Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Lead February July

Recent Stories

Van driver hits Brussels cafe terrace, injuring si ..

Van driver hits Brussels cafe terrace, injuring six

59 seconds ago
 Zimbabwe opposition says supporters assaulted as v ..

Zimbabwe opposition says supporters assaulted as vote nears

1 minute ago
 Cricket: England v South Africa 2nd Test scoreboar ..

Cricket: England v South Africa 2nd Test scoreboard

1 minute ago
 HESCO extends date for batch number 1 to 6 electri ..

HESCO extends date for batch number 1 to 6 electricity bill payment

1 minute ago
 Flood badly affects communication system, caused d ..

Flood badly affects communication system, caused difficulties to help affectees ..

5 minutes ago
 Armenian Investigators Say Surmalu Market's Deputy ..

Armenian Investigators Say Surmalu Market's Deputy Director Arrested Over Deadly ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.