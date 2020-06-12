(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The head of the Ukrainian presidential office and France's chief diplomatic adviser on Friday discussed preparations for a visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to the country, according to the Ukrainian leader's administration.

"Andriy Yermak and Emmanuel Bonne discussed preparations for the upcoming visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Ukraine, which may take place before the end of this year," the presidential office said.

Yermak is currently on a one-day visit to Paris.