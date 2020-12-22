UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Prime Minister Says Discussed Urgent Issues, Cooperation With G7, EU Ambassadors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 09:28 PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday that he had discussed with the representative of the EU in Ukraine, Matti Maasikas, and with ambassadors of the G7 nations in the country urgent issues, including cooperation, and expressed Kiev's readiness to take part in the organizations' global initiatives

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday that he had discussed with the representative of the EU in Ukraine, Matti Maasikas, and with ambassadors of the G7 nations in the country urgent issues, including cooperation, and expressed Kiev's readiness to take part in the organizations' global initiatives.

"We tackled current issues and plans for the next year with the distinguished representatives of @G7AmbReformUA and @EUDelegationUA. Grateful for this important meeting. Ukraine stands ready to join the implementation of global #G7 and #EU initiatives next year as well," Shmyhal wrote on Twitter.

The Ukrainian government, in turn, said in a statement that the sides also discussed plans for the next year, including the state budget for 2021 and the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines.

"Ukraine needs access to the vaccine as early as next year so that we can start the process of vaccinating doctors and other groups at risk as soon as possible. We appreciate the efforts of our international partners to help Ukraine provide the population with the appropriate amount of vaccine," the statement read, citing Shmyhal.

The prime minister also thanked both the G7 countries and the European Union for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

