Ukraine's Prime Minister Says Kiev Could Launch Counteroffensive As Late As This Summer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2023 | 04:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday that Kiev could launch a counteroffensive against Russian troops as late as this summer, noting that Ukraine does not feel "the pressure from our friends and partners."

"We do not feel the pressure from our friends and partners vis-a-vis the start of the offensive ... All of our friends and partners do comprehend clearly that in order to go into counteroffensive, one must be 100 percent, and even more percent prepared to do so," Shmyhal said in an interview with The Hill, adding that the counteroffensive could be launched as late as the summer.

The prime minister noted that the most intense pressure to start the counteroffensive comes from within Ukraine.

When asked about how the leak of top secret Pentagon documents containing information on the Ukraine conflict affected counteroffensive plans, Shmyhal said that "Ukraine will liberate its lands."

"We have proven multiple times that we can do it. From our international partners we ask for more military capabilities, like tanks, ammunition, planes, armored vehicles," he said.

On Tuesday, Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, told German broadcaster ARD that Kiev will decide on the counteroffensive "at the latest possible moment." In turn, Yan Gagin, an adviser to Denis Pushilin, acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic, said that Ukraine did not have sufficient reserves on the line of contact for a successful counteroffensive.

Ukraine has been reportedly preparing to launch a counteroffensive against Russia in the spring of this year, with a number of Western officials expressing their willingness to help Kiev. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation of the situation that could lead to the US and NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.

In early April, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told Polish newspaper Wyborcza that the Ukrainian army was actively preparing a counteroffensive, which would be launched after the end of bad roads season.

