(@FahadShabbir)

The Ukrainian pro-presidential party Servant of the People has much to learn from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Oleksandr Kornienko, the party leader, said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The Ukrainian pro-presidential party Servant of the People has much to learn from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Oleksandr Kornienko, the party leader, said on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Davyd Arakhamia, the party leader, noted that the two parties shared common principles and that Ukraine intended to adopt the Chinese strategy in managing the economy and state.

"The Chinese Communist Party has different experiences in a wide range of spheres. Some can be learned from them. And if we have an opportunity, we will adopt them," Kornienko said in an interview with the Ukrainian news Agency.

The CCP has some positive practices such as managing the large number of its party members, the official noted, adding that "what we would like to learn from the Chinese colleagues is meritocracy [....], when those who really deserve it get promoted."