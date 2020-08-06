KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Ukraine's drift toward the West may lead the United States to deploy missiles to the country, turning up heat on its neighbors, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has warned.

He said in an interview, posted to YouTube on Thursday, that Belarus and Russia had pushed Ukraine into the arms of the West and "now we can be hit by a barrage of missiles at any moment.

"

Lukashenko said he had discussed Ukraine with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo when he visited Belarus in February, the first such trip by a top US diplomat in 25 years.

He said he had told Pompeo that now that the United States had Ukraine in its grip Washington did not need to station medium-range missiles in Germany, Poland or Romania.

"You can make a deal with Ukraine, since it was attacked by an 'aggressor.' You can deploy them [missiles] there and we will feel the heat, and so will Russia," Lukashenko said.