Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office and the country's Security Service requested Iranian authorities to hand over to Kiev the flight recorders from the Boeing 737 that was shot down near Tehran, the office's press service said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office and the country's Security Service requested Iranian authorities to hand over to Kiev the flight recorders from the Boeing 737 that was shot down near Tehran, the office's press service said on Wednesday.

On January 8, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukraine International Airlines crashed soon after departing from an airport in Tehran.

Citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom were among the 176 passengers and crew who died. On Saturday, Iran revealed that its military had shot down the plane by accident.

"Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office and Security Service has requested Iran's competent authorities to hand over to Ukrainian law enforcement the flight recorders from Ukraine International Airlines's Boeing 737 Tehran-Kiev flight PS752 that was downed by Iran's military," the office posted to its Telegram blog.