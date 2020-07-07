UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Prosecutor General Discusses Office's Reform With Envoys Of G7, EU

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Office of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General said on Monday that its head Iryna Venediktova had held talks with envoys of the member states of Group of Seven (G7) and the European Union to discuss Ukraine's progress in reforming its prosecution system.

The reform was initiated last fall by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with the emphasis on competency-based screening of prosecutors, which Ukraine at that point had the highest number per capita in Europe, and the reorganization of the office's administrative units to make them larger and fewer.

"On July 6, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova received for talks the envoys of G7 member states and the European Union.

The prosecutor general briefed the foreign partners on progress of the prosecution service's reform," the Prosecutor General's Office said in a press release.

Venediktova said, as quoted in the press release, that the Prosecutor's Office "continues to renew and purge itself so that only the best of the best guard the law."

The envoys, in turn, were cited as welcoming the progress and reasserting their commitment to continuing to support Ukraine throughout the reform.

