UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Reinstates Arrest On Rights Of Ukrnaftoburinnya Company

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2023 | 09:32 PM

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Reinstates Arrest on Rights of Ukrnaftoburinnya Company

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said on Thursday that it has reinstated the arrest of the corporate rights of Ukraine's oil and gas company Ukrnaftoburinnya (UNB), owned by businessman Ihor Kolomoysky

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said on Thursday that it has reinstated the arrest of the corporate rights of Ukraine's oil and gas company Uk rnaftoburinnya (UNB), owned by businessman Ihor Kolomoysky.

Earlier on Thursday, the UNB said that the Pechersk District Court in Kiev had canceled the decision to seize the corporate rights of the company.

"At the request of the office of the Prosecutor General, on May 4, 2023, the corporate rights of the Ukrnaftoburinnya company, which .

.. illegally appropriated the subsoil of the Sakhalin oil and gas field, were re-arrested," the office said on Telegram.

Corporate rights of the UNB were returned to the Ukrainian Asset Recovery and Management Agency, the statement added.

The Sakhalin oil and gas condensate field in the Krasnokutsk district of the Kharkiv region is the largest in Ukraine. Its recoverable gas reserves are 15 billion cubic meters, gas condensate � 1.7 million tonnes, and oil � 1.7 million tonnes. Their cost is estimated at approximately $5.5 billion.

Related Topics

Ukraine Company Oil Kharkiv Kiev May Gas (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

New South Korea Government Will Seek New Dialogue ..

New South Korea Government Will Seek New Dialogue With China - Ambassador

2 minutes ago
 Foreign Ministers of Russia, China Discuss Settlem ..

Foreign Ministers of Russia, China Discuss Settlement of Ukraine Conflict - Mini ..

15 seconds ago
 Rwanda counts cost after floods, landslides kill 1 ..

Rwanda counts cost after floods, landslides kill 130

16 seconds ago
 KP Women Softball trials begin in Peshawar, 22 fem ..

KP Women Softball trials begin in Peshawar, 22 female players turn-up

18 seconds ago
 Third Monkeypox case reports in Pakistan: NIH

Third Monkeypox case reports in Pakistan: NIH

19 seconds ago
 Six teachers died in firing incident at Parachinar ..

Six teachers died in firing incident at Parachinar school

21 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.