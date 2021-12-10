UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Provocations In Sea Of Azov Complicate Situation In Region - Russian Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 03:51 PM

Ukraine's Provocations in Sea of Azov Complicate Situation in Region - Russian Diplomat

Ukraine's provocations, such as the incident in the Sea of Azov, complicate the situation in the region, Konstantin Gavrilov, who heads the Russian delegation at the arms control negotiations in Vienna, told Sputnik on Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Ukraine's provocations, such as the incident in the Sea of Azov, complicate the situation in the region, Konstantin Gavrilov, who heads the Russian delegation at the arms control negotiations in Vienna, told Sputnik on Friday.

Russia's Federal Security Service said late on Thursday that the Ukrainian Navy's command ship "Donbass" moved toward the Kerch Strait, ignoring demands to change the course. Later, the ship turned back, still ignoring any requests.

The current procedure for the passage of the Kerch-Yenikalsky Canal by ships is effective and allows for high throughput capacity. A request is sent for the passage, after which the vessel is inspected, which takes about 40-45 minutes, while this procedure is valid for all vessels, including Russian and Ukrainian, the diplomat.

"Unfortunately, in addition to yesterday's provocation and earlier, Ukraine made attempts to undermine the existing regime, which, first of all, reduces the channel's throughput capacity and causes economic damage to ship carriers. As time has shown, this does not bring any political dividends but only complicates the already difficult situation in the region," Gavrilov said.

Kiev needs to abandon the tactics of making minor violations, he said, noting that behind these provocations, there is a task to postpone the solution of really difficult issues.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vienna Kerch All

Recent Stories

Teammates are ready to sacrifice themselves for Ba ..

Teammates are ready to sacrifice themselves for Babar Azam: Shadab Khan

25 minutes ago
 India's COVID-19 tally rises to 34,674,744

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 34,674,744

2 minutes ago
 'Nobody's dump': Lithium mine stirs unrest in Serb ..

'Nobody's dump': Lithium mine stirs unrest in Serbia

2 minutes ago
 Australia to Replace European Military Helicopters ..

Australia to Replace European Military Helicopters With US Black Hawks - Defense ..

9 minutes ago
 To celebrate Christmas festival preparations kicke ..

To celebrate Christmas festival preparations kicked off

9 minutes ago
 Tesla's Shanghai plant delivers over 400,000 vehic ..

Tesla's Shanghai plant delivers over 400,000 vehicles in first 11 months of 2021 ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.